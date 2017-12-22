Des Moines Mural Vandalized With Threats, Racial Slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local artist says he's outraged after threats, racial slurs, and inappropriate drawings were painted on his mural.

Jordan Weber has art displayed all around Des Moines. Last week, a mural outside the Moberg Gallery was vandalized. The majority of the damage has since been erased, but the overall message remains.

Weber says he's not surprised, adding "In this Trump era, racist rhetoric and cowardly acts of vandalism seem to be routine." Still, Weber says retaliation isn't the right move, instead calling on people to "show infinite love toward the vandal."