Des Moines Officer Arrested, Charged With Drunk Driving

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines police officer was arrested and charged with drunk driving overnight.

Police say Officer Brett Vanderpool had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit. Vanderpool joined the department in January, and was still in a probationary period.

"I would expect that there will probably be some discipline coming down prior to the conclusion of the case because we've set our standards high, there's a reason for it," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "He's been an exceptional officer, but its apparent right now that there was a lapse in judgement and there's gonna be some consequences. He's gonna have to deal with those."

Vanderpool is now out on bond.