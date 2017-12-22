× House Fire Displaces Three People on Friday Morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people in Des Moines now find themselves without a home just days before Christmas.

Aa passerby reported a fire around 10:30 on Friday morning in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue. Fire officials say the flames started in the kitchen.

Three people who lived in the home made it out safely, but two pet cats died from smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is providing assistance. At this time, officials believe it may have been an electrical fire.