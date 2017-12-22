Johnston Teen Pleads Guilty to Robbery in Sexual Assault Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Noah Lamar, one of the four Johnston teens accused of sexually assaulting another classmate, appeared before a judge in a plea hearing on Friday morning.

Lamar, 15, pleaded guilty to first degree robbery for the attack that happened on September 8th.

Due to his age, the court has opted to place Lamar on youthful offender status, which means he will be in the jurisdiction of the juvenile court until his 18th birthday. If he stays out of trouble, the charge of felony assault forcible penetration with an object could be lowered and he will remain off the sex offender registry.

"Once they're 18, the adult court gets to make the decision. Do they have continued supervision? Do they go to prison? Do they, um, get their case closed? But the adult court, at 18, makes that final determination," said Jaki Livingston, a Polk County assistant attorney.

Kaden Dishman, 15, faces the same charges as Lamar. His trial with 18-year-old Morgan Hough and 17-year-old Ritter Stahlbaum will be in adult court. This is expected to begin on January 22nd.