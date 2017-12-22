Metro Mom Honoring Daughter With Toy Donations to Kids in Iowa Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines mother is using the holidays to honor the little girl she lost in a tragedy five years ago.

Aleena Coe died in 2012 as a result of a tipping accident. A heavy TV tipped over, fell on her, and caused a severe head injury.

Now, Aleena's memory lives on through toys.

"We collected 507 toys in memory of our daughter Aleena, and Mercy will hand them out to the children in the ICU and pediatric unit," said Sarah Kirkandal, Aleena's mother. She says she's donating the toys to Mercy Medical Center "because they did so much."

The toys will be handed out to every sick child being treated on the floor.

"It means that these kids have something to keep their mind off things, and especially this time of year this means the world to kids and families to have something normal happen to them while they're here in the hospital," said Avery Nisius of Mercy Medical Center.

While the toys aim to bring joy to others, they also serve as reminders for parents to strap down heavy furniture, so deaths like Aleena's can be prevented.

Statistics show tipping accidents happens every 30 seconds. Sarah's goal for next year is to double her donation.