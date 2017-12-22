Woman Shot in Buttocks at Des Moines Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A woman was shot at a Des Moines bar on Friday morning.

Police were called to Triple Double in the 900 block of Hull Avenue, where they found the bouncer bleeding from his face. He told police several females began fighting outside and when he tried to break it up, several men started attacking him.

The bouncer says he fired his gun into the air hoping to break up the fight, but then someone in the crowd began firing.

When the crowd dispersed, 28-year-old Terraile Brown was found inside the bar with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. She was taken to Mercy Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.