WAUKEE, Iowa -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Waukee on Saturday morning.

Six metro agencies were calling to the intersection of E. Hickman Road and SE Westgate Drive just before 6 a.m. Investigators say a multi-story construction site caught fire near the new Burger King. Witnesses say strong winds quickly fanned the flames.

Residents at a nearby apartment complex were evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire. More information will be provided as it is made available.