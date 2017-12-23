× Meats Recalled After Boone Facility Found Operating Without License

BOONE, Iowa — A Boone meat packaging facility has been operating without a license, according to an inspection completed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardhip’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Bureau.

A consumer complaint led to an inspection at the 6th Street business, which found as well as not having a license, Lambert & Ewers Smoked Meats had also been storing products at unsafe temperatures and unsanitary conditions were found within the facility.

While no illnesses from the meats have been reported, customers are encouraged not to consume products purchased at the Des Moines pickup location at 403 Maple Street, foods that arrived by home delivery, and any purchased on the company’s website.

All products are being recalled, and the investigation into the facility is ongoing. Anyone who has purchased meats from the company can call 1-800-572-7902 for more information.