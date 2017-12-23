One Adult, Two Children Killed in Davenport Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The cause of a deadly fire in eastern Iowa remains under investigation on Saturday morning.

One adult and two children were killed on Thursday evening when their mobile home caught fire in Davenport. Firefighters prevented it from spreading to other homes.

Two other children were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

"The lady where the green car is, she seen them bring the first baby out and we were kinda shocked. And then they brought out three more babies and they were doing CPR," said neighbor James Cole.

Investigators say there were not any working smoke detectors in the home.