Pilot Found Dead at Site of Mahaska County Plane Crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a plane crash that claimed the life of one person.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to the 2000 block of 210th Street in Oskaloosa on a report of an aircraft having crashed. The preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft hit a power line, which then caused the plane to crash into the ground, but there is not yet information as to why the aircraft was flying so low.

First responders found the pilot deceased when they arrived on scene. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members. No one else was in the aircraft at the time of the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the ongoing investigation into the crash.