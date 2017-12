Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Christmas shopping can be expensive, but there's a way for people who can't afford to spend a lot of money to still be able to put gifts under the tree.

The Christmas Eve Giveaway is taking place on Sunday at Capital Square from 2-4 p.m. Clothes, toys, household items, and wrapped gifts will be given away.

The annual tradition is hosted by the Holy Spirit Led Ministries.