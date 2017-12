Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro tradition will again help deliver thousands of meals to people in need this Christmas.

On Monday, Hope Ministries is planning to hand deliver more than 2,000 hot meals to the metro's homeless and low-income families.

The organization will also serve a free Christmas meal at Hope Cafe, located at 1310 6th Avenue. The meal will be served from noon-1 p.m.