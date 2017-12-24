× Keep Roads Safe While Snow Plows Are at Work

IOWA — As winter weather arrives, it’s important to remember how to safely drive as snow is being cleared from the roads.

Snow plows typically drive at speeds of 25 to 35 miles per hour. When driving next to a snow plow, never pass on the shoulder side because that’s where the snow is being moved.

Plowers also have limited vision so the Iowa Department of Transportation reminds drivers to use caution, drive slowly, and be courteous when spotting plowers out on the roads.