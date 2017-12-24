Merry Christmas Nate Campaign Nears Completion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A central Iowa man is asking for a quarter of a million dollars for Christmas, not for himself but for victims of human trafficking.

Nate Beaird launched his Merry Christmas Nate campaign last month. His goal is to raise $750,000 by the end of the year to create a safe house and rehabilitation center in Des Moines for victims. So far, Beaird has raised slightly more than $10,000. He says while the safe house isn't fully-funded, raising awareness about the the issue has been the most rewarding part about the campaign.

"It will be hard to put a number on it, but it will be something that we may see later and see the ripples of our earnings," he says. "We don’t know how far this is going to go. We are just happy that we have been able to raise as much awareness as we have."

Beaird is partnering with Wings of Refuge, a restoration program for trafficked victims based out of Iowa Falls.