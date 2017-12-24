Parking Lot Altercation Leads to Man Pulling Out Pistol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- What started as a day of holiday shopping almost landed a customer behind bars.

On Saturday afternoon, West Des Moines police responded to the Fresh Thyme Market in the 2900 block of University Avenue on reports of a man brandishing a weapon. Police say the man was backing out of a parking spot and almost hit a woman with his car. The woman and her husband began yelling at the driver and banging on his window. Investigators say that's when the driver flashed his pistol at the couple, saying, "I have a permit for this."

"Since the weapon wasn’t pointed at anyone or it wasn’t used in a threatening manner, we just felt our investigation wasn’t strong enough to go charge him with intimidation of weapon charges or anything," says Sgt. Anthony Giampolo.

Police say if the stand your ground law wasn't in effect, charges likely would have been filed. The law that was passed on July 1st allows people to show or use a weapon to defend themselves if they feel threatened.