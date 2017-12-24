× Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A crash on Sunday afternoon claimed the life of one person in Polk County.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on NE 72nd Street just north of Interstate 80. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a sedan heading northbound on NE 72nd appears to have lost control and veered into oncoming traffic. The vehicle crashed into an SUV traveling southbound, at which time the passenger of the sedan was hit by the SUV.

The passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, and the four occupants of the SUV as well as the driver of the sedan were transported to the hospital. There is currently no word on their conditions and no names of the individuals involved have yet been released.

Officials have not said whether road conditions were a factor. The crash remains under investigation.