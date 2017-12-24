Three Break-Ins Reported at Nonprofits on Same DSM Street in Last Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Three break-ins at nonprofits on 6th Avenue in Des Moines have been reported over the last month.

The most recent happened at 1637 6th Avenue sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Two others took place before this--one at Children and Family Urban Movement on November 28th and another on December 17th at Urban Dreams.

Urban Dreams reported a television had been stolen. One witness to this robbery reported seeing two men at the scene.

Police have not said whether they think these burglaries are related, but ask anyone with information to come forward.