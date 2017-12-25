× Christmas Day Shoppers Turn to Linn’s Super Market for Last Minute Grocery Items

DES MOINES, Iowa — “Everybody is coming in…because there`s nowhere else open,” said Thomas Carlisle, a regular customer at Linn’s Super Market.

On Christmas Day, Linn’s Super Market at 3805 6th Ave, is the place to be.

“It`s the only place in town,” said longtime customer Joel Vanhorn. Vanhorn has been coming to Linn’s for 30 years.

“It`s been a staple of the north side of Des Moines for decades, so you know, I`m happy to keep coming here…”

Linn’s Super Market is owned by the Kalra family, and the family says they’re happy to be working on Christmas.

“Of course I enjoy it here a lot,” said Sonia Kalra, who owns the Super Market with her husband Johnny (B. Goode) Kalra. “I come here and make me busy, so I feel happy very.”

And working on the holiday has its rewards.

“Yeah, some people give me tips and say thanks for helping out or working on Christmas,” said 13 year-old Kartik Kalra, son of Johnny and Sonia.

“It`s a good thing to have, you know, to open up,” said 18 year-old Hardik Kalra, Kartik’s older brother. “For example, they (customers) know that they`re supposed to be cooking and they just find out like this morning or the day of the holiday and they`re like well everything`s closed, so where should we go? Well, we`re open, so then it`s really helpful for them.”

That kind of thing happened to George Archer.

“We actually drove clear down to Norwalk today for another Christmas and every other store was closed and we live up close to here and when we were coming back home we noticed this was open,” said Archer. “We really didn`t need anything, but then people called, we`re going to have some more company, so we came back and came up here and bought some stuff.”