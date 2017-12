Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa State Cyclones arrived in Memphis Monday for Saturday's Liberty Bowl.

The temperature in Memphis Monday night was around the freezing mark, which is still much warmer than Iowa.

Iowa State returns to its first bowl game in five years, which coincidentally, was also the Liberty Bowl.

This time the 7-5 Cyclones play a virtual road game. The 10-2 Memphis Tigers will play in their home stadium.

The game is sold out.

Michael Admire will cover the Liberty Bowl for channel 13.