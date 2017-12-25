Hawkeyes Tour 9/11 Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Hawkeyes have lost five straight bowl games, which is one reason they're taking a different approach this year. The Hawks are treating the bowl more like a typical road game, and arriving much later.

Iowa arrived in New York City on Christmas Eve. The game is Wednesday.

Monday, the Hawks had the day off from practice and visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. Kicker Miguel Recinos talked of the emotional experience.

Iowa is a slight favorite versus Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.

John Sears covers the Hawkeyes in New York City.

Hawkeye tour video provided by University of Iowa.