Christmas Day House Fire Kills 4, Devastates Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, Iowa -- A Christmas Day fire has devastated an Iowa family, leaving a holiday tragedy in a small, close-knit community.

Crews from two fire departments were called in to fight the flames that erupted in Blue Grass on Monday. Firefighters from Blue Grass were joined by nearby Buffalo crews at a home in the 300 block of Salem Street. The house was surrounded by first responders as they worked to rescue those inside.

Witnesses say they saw a lot of smoke coming from the house as emergency personnel worked to put out the flames.

Officials say three people were found dead inside the home. A fourth person was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Neighbors say the victims included a mother, father, and two adult children.

The fire has left the community feeling stunned.

"Any day is a terrible day to have a tragedy, but to have a tragedy on Christmas, it's a memory that they will have forever unfortunately," said one responding officer.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the names of the victims are not being released until family members can be notified.