DES MOINES, Iowa -- More than 1,400 people in Des Moines were affected by a power outage on Monday night.

MidAmerican Energy says the outage happened on the city's east side after reports of a pole down at approximately 7 p.m. The company's spokesperson says they don't know how the pole was knocked down.

Crews responded to the areas of outage and were able fix the down power line, restoring power to those affected.