Empire State Building to Sport College Colors for Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK -- In honor of Wednesday's Pinstripe Bowl game, the Empire State Building will shine with the colors of both competing colleges on Tuesday evening.

The world-famous tower lights will split with the north and south sides of the building lit up in Boston College's gold and maroon while the east and west sides will shine for the University of Iowa.

Wednesday's game will take place at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. The game marks Iowa's 15th bowl trip in 17 seasons.