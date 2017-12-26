Former Softball Coach Convicted of Sexual Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- A former softball coach has been found guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Fifty-year-old John Osborn of Council Bluffs was convicted of four counts of sexual abuse. This is his second trial on the charges; he was previously convicted in spring of 2015, but the judge ordered a new trial when evidence surfaced before Osborn could be sentenced. The second trial was delayed by appeals.

Police say Osborn and the girl engaged in sex acts when she stayed the night at his house for a sleepover with his daughter.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 1st.