GILMAN, Iowa -- A man in Gilman, Iowa, died on Monday morning after falling into a well.

Gilman Fire and Rescue says crews were dispatched to a rural address on reports of a man falling into a well that was six feet underground. The incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Crews spent 30 minutes trying to rescue the man, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld until his family is notified.