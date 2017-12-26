Hawkeyes Ring New York Stock Exchange Bell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Hawkeye football players have been taking in everything New Yorok has to offer ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Kirk Ferentz and members of the team and staff were on hand at the New York Stock Exchange to open trading. Ferentz was joined by all-American linebacker Josie Jewell, all-American defensive back Josh Jackson, lineman Sean Welsh, and Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta.

Jewell was given the honor of ringing the bell to begin the morning's trading.