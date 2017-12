Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- As lakes and ponds begin freezing over, ice fishing may be on the minds of Iowa anglers.

The Iowa DNR reminds everyone to stay safe, with some warnings that include checking the ice often. Officials recommend a minimum of four inches of ice for fishing and at least five for snowmobiles or ATVs.

The DNR also reminds everyone never to go out alone, and to let people know where they are and what time they'll be done in case of emergency.