Iowa Family Hoping to Serve Up Support for Those With Intellectual Disabilities

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — This Christmas, a family in Grundy County is hoping their wish comes true.

Their son, who has intellectual disabilities, wants to open a restaurant to help others in the community. When Blaine’s on Main opens its doors, it will be the only cafe in Conrad.

“I know he’s going to bring them in, hands down,” said Kandy Fisher.

“Just because you have intellectual disabilities doesn’t mean you can’t do something else that someone else can do, it just means that you learn at a slower pace. But you’re just the same as everybody else at the end of the day,” said Blaine Fisher.

At 27, co-chef and namesake Blaine Fisher is ready to throw his hat in the restaurant business.With mom Kandy’s help, Blaine has prepped and perfected one of his menu specials: smoked mac and cheese.

“He’s very capable,” said Kandy.

“I never thought it would happen because from the beginning, the doctors told mom and dad not to hold out too much hope,” said Blaine.

“He has proven them wrong,” his mom agreed.

That’s part of what inspired him to open his own restaurant. Blaine wants to support and hire people with intellectual disabilities and help them prove others wrongs.

“So people can see past what they can’t do, but see what they can do. Give them the opportunity. Not overlook them,” said Blaine.

Right now, his biggest challenge is raising money to get Blaine’s on Main up and running. The family has secured the building and about half of what’s needed to get cooking. Blaine is relying on his faith for the rest.

“We’ll take that chance,” said Kandy.

“Yes, we will,” agreed Blaine.

If you’d like to help Blaine open his restaurant, contact them on Facebook.