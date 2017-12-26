Pilot in Fatal Mahaska County Plane Crash Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa -- The pilot who died in a plane crash in Mahaska County on Saturday has now been identified.

The victim has been confirmed as 70-year-old Bruce Devick of Marshalltown. Devick was piloting a single-engine two-seat light-sport airplane when it struck a power line and crashed near 210th Street.

There is not yet any indication as to why Devick was flying the plane so low to the ground.

Upon arrival to the scene on Saturday, officers found Devick deceased. The accident is still under investigation.