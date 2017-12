× Police Suspect Salvation Army Bell Ringer Drunk on the Job

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Salvation Army bell ringer in was arrested on Friday after police suspected the individual was drunk on the job.

Officers were dispatched to a Hy-Vee on University Avenue in Waterloo. Records show 43-year-old Arisha Lucas of Waterloo was taken into custody.

The Salvation Army has yet to comment on the arrest.