Polk County Attorney Running for Re-Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Polk County's top attorney is running for re-election.

On Tuesday, county attorney John Sarcone announced he will run again next year. The Democrat is seeking his eighth term as the county's chief law enforcement officer. He was first elected in 1990 and has run unopposed ever since.

In his announcement, Sarcone said, "I am very proud of our office staff and the professional manner in which they deal with the difficult problems presented to them in handling the criminal, juvenile and civil cases."

He went on to say, "We will continue to have a close working relationship with area law enforcement in order to keep Polk County safe."