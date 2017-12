Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Cuts to state funding will force Planned Parenthood to close another facility.

The Planned Parenthood location in Bettendorf will shut its doors on Friday. Iowa lawmakers cut state funding earlier this year to organizations that provide abortions.

Over the summer, Planned Parenthood closed three of its facilities in Iowa. Around the same time, the Bettendorf location stopped most of its family planning services.