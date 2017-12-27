Des Moines Man on Sex Offender Registry Now Facing More Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is behind bars facing several charges.

Police say 47-year-old Michael Pendleton held a woman hostage at knife point on Saturday and obstructed officers. He is charged with second degree kidnapping, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and interference with official acts.

Pendleton is also facing charges of indecent exposure after exposing his genitals to four women at a south side restaurant on November 24th. He is already on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for multiple indecent exposure and stalking convictions between 1996 and 2013.

Pendleton remains held in the Polk County Jail and will be back in court on January 4th.