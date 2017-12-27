Des Moines Mother Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend Appears in Court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines mother facing child endangerment charges appeared in court on Wednesday morning on other charges.

Destinee Miller is accused of stabbing her boyfriend back in October. On Wednesday, a no contact order between the two was extended for five years.

Before this, Miller had been arrested on charges of child endangerment and animal neglect after her children were found alone and one covered in feces. The children have been removed from the home and there is a no contact order in place for that case, as well.