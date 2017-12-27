× How to Keep Kids Entertained While on Winter Break

URBANDALE, Iowa – With winter break in full swing it might be difficult finding activities to do with your children each day.

Owner of dsm4kids Nicole Opfer said it is important to mix up activities and make sure to stay active.

“The best thing I feel like is when we got a wii. If you can have those interactive games where they move and they are not stationery. If there is anything like that you can incorporate while they are sitting,” Opfer said.

Opfer said to take the kids to the library and designate reading time each day. Make simple arts and crafts at home or go do an activity like roller skating or ice skating.

“We also do things like work in some chores. I think it is a good time of year to get your thank you’s done for your gifts. Whether they were from Santa or family or friends. Kids can do those and write them themselves,” Opfer said.

Dsm4kids lists various activities in different cities. Check the calendar to see what day you are planning an outdoor activity.

For example, Indianola Public Library will host a winter break movie at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.