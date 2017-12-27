Keep Pets Safe During Cold Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- While you're taking shelter inside or bundling up for the cold weather, don't forget about your four-legged family members.

Just like people, pets can only stand so much of the cold weather. The American Veterinary Medicine Association says it's especially hard for older pets or those with health issues.

Keep your pets inside during the cold weather as much as possible and take them on shorter walks. Additionally, before starting your car, check under the car and the hood for animals who found refuge so it doesn't become a deadly situation.