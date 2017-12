Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- An 18-year-old Knoxville man faces a felony charge after allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

Brandon Rivas is accused of engaging in a sex act with the 13-year-old on November 25th. Police say Rivas knew the victim was 13 when the incident happened.

He is charged with third degree sexual abuse and currently free on bond.

Rivas will be back in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.