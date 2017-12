× One Killed in Onawa House Fire

ONAWA, Iowa — One person is dead after a house fire in western Iowa.

Police say the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of 14th Street in Onawa. The home was full of smoke when first responders arrived on scene.

The body of 37-year-old Garrett Brown was found inside. He was the only one living in the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.