× Pennsylvania City Sees Record Snowfall With More on the Way

ERIE, Pennsylvania — While Iowans are dealing with the cold, people in Erie, Pennsylvania, have been dealing with record snowfall.

More than four feet has fallen there with more to come, causing city officials to declare a state of emergency.

“Our crews have been out 24/7, we have all of our plow crews out,” said emergency management coordinator of Millcreek Township Matt Exeley. “They have been doing a fantastic job with the elements that are out there, it’s really hard to keep up with this amount of snow.”

They’ve seen 53 inches of snow since Christmas Eve and dangerous white-out conditions. Crews there are still working on plowing out main roads, meaning side roads are still dangerous.

Officials say they are unsure how long the area will be in a state of emergency.