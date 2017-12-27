Three U.S. Cities Suing Defense Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Three major U.S. cities are suing the Department of Defense, saying it failed to report criminal convictions to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco are named on the lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday. An attorney for the city of San Francisco says the Defense Department's failure to report convictions puts innocent Americans at risk.

The Department of Defense has already told Congress it is investigating the issue, but cities want a federal court to put pressure on the Pentagon to comply; this includes establishing a deadline.

The lawsuit follows a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The gunman's court-martial conviction for domestic assault was not reported to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.