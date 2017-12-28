× Activities the Whole Family Can Enjoy New Year’s Eve

URBANDALE, Iowa – There are plenty of options in the metro are whether the family plans to stay inside or go out for New Year’s Eve.

Dsm4kids.com Owner Nicole Opfer said if the plan is to stay at home you could decorate cookies and cupcakes with clocks to symbolize the new year.

Opfer said her family will make a New Year’s tree.

“Well you could always do resolutions for the year, which I think is even good for the kids to kind of think forward and make some goals for the years. We’ve done little tags. I always do a New Year’s Eve tree. I tend to take most of the decorations down, but decorate a tree with fun noise makers and party hats and stuff guests can just take off,” Opfer said.

Fun Family Friendly Activities for New Year’s Eve around the metro include:

GuideOne ImaginEve: Hy-Vee Hall Downtown Confetti Drop at 8:00 p.m. Children play on inflatable rides, bounce houses mascots and more Free December 31 st from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Bounce in the New Year: Pump It Up, Urbandale Inflatable fun Balloon drop at noon and 5:30 p.m. $12 per child (pre-registered) $15 per child at the door December 31 st from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.



Noon Year’s Eve: Science Center of Iowa, Downtown Face painting, balloon twisting and more Balloon drop at noon $12 adults, $8 children and seniors, two and under free December 31 st from 9:00 a.m. to noon



Opfer said her favorite part about New Year’s is spending it with family.

“Even when the kids are little, we always come together with friends and family. It’s just always a fun time. When the ball drops, whether you are watching it earlier or later it’s just a fun time to all be together. Give your kids a big hug and kiss, and start the new year that way as a family,” Opfer said.

To see a full list of activities to do this New Year’s click here.