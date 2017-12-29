× Adult Reading Challenge Created to Show Children the Importance of Reading

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time Des Moines Public Library is hosting an adult reading challenge online.

The Winter Adult Reading Challenge will have an individual keep track of the amount of time someone is reading.

For every 15 minutes spent reading your name is put in a drawing to win weekly prizes. The prize includes a $20 gift card to a local business.

Supervising Librarian for Des Moines Public Library Sue Woody said reading helps peoples’ health.

“We really want adults to show an example to be the model in their home and show kids how important reading is and all the benefits. It improves our memory, our health, our empathy, our vocabulary. There are so many great things reading can do. We involve the children because reading with a child also counts,” Woody said.

Magazines, novels, children’s books and more count towards the reading log.

Woody said if you need help finding a new book to come to the library.

“Just come to any of our locations and talk to any of our librarians. They would be happy to help you go through our catalogs how to find reading suggestions and ask them for reading suggestions as well. We’ve got lots of displays up that give all these great books. There are so many books to choose from,” Woody said.

The challenge starts January 1st and will end February 17th. The challenge is free and open to the public.

People can sign up for the challenge before the challenge at anytime. However, tracking reading times does not begin until the start of the new year.