Change of Venue Granted in Guthrie Center Fire Trial

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa -- A change of venue has been confirmed in the trial of a man charged in a fatal fire in Guthrie Center.

Patrick Thompson, 27, faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson. The charges stem from the May 15th house fire that killed his stepsister and her cousin.

A court decided to move the murder and arson trail out of Guthrie Center. Thompson's attorneys argue extensive media coverage and Guthrie Center's small community would prevent them from being able to seat a fair and impartial jury.

A judge granted the change of venue, but has not announced where the trial--that is scheduled to begin on May 8th--will take place.