Cyclones Fall in Big 12 Opener

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones calls out instructions in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones calls out instructions in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
AMES – Iowa State’s 9 game winning streak comes to an end as the Cyclones lose to Kansas State 91-75.
Freshman Lindell Wigginton led the way with 23 points, but Dean Wade was too much scoring 34 for the Wildcats. Solomon Young added 16 for ISU.
The Cyclones drop to 9-3 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12. They’re next in action Monday at home against Texas.