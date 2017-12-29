× Cyclones Fall in Big 12 Opener

AMES – Iowa State’s 9 game winning streak comes to an end as the Cyclones lose to Kansas State 91-75.

Freshman Lindell Wigginton led the way with 23 points, but Dean Wade was too much scoring 34 for the Wildcats. Solomon Young added 16 for ISU.

The Cyclones drop to 9-3 overall, 0-1 in the Big 12. They’re next in action Monday at home against Texas.