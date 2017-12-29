Des Moines Business Damaged After Being Hit by Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating what led to a major crash around 11 a.m. on Friday.

A truck slammed into the side of the office building Peerless Supply Inc. on Guthrie Avenue. The truck ricocheted off the building and drove back across Guthrie Avenue, landing near a parking lot on the other side of the street.

Authorities say the truck driver and an office worker were sent to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Another office employee had their injuries treated at the scene.

“I guess the brunt of it hit our IT guy, which he is the one who got hurt, but luckily I didn’t get hurt at all,” says Francia Gomez, an employee at Peerless Supply Inc. Gomez says a shelf almost landed on her head.

“It’s really crazy, it’s like everything fell around me but not into me, you know what I mean, I don’t know, I was saved somehow, but somehow everything else just got tossed.”

The employees worked all afternoon cleaning up debris and working to patch up the hole in the side of the building.

General manager John Myers says, “[they are] trying to get things cleaned up so we can get the building sealed up before the weekend to try and stop the air from coming in.”

Myers says if the building is sealed correctly, the company should be back to work on Monday.