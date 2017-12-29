× Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Leaving Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A plane that took off from Cedar Rapids made an emergency landing on Thursday morning.

The SkyWest Airlines flight was bound for Detroit, but was diverted to Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure. The plane was able to land safely.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says one passenger was treated for an ear injury. The SkyWest spokesman told the newspaper crews are investigating what caused the issue.

Passengers boarded another plane and eventually continued on to Detroit.