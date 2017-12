× Hawkeyes Win 5th Straight Game, Beat Northern Illinois

IOWA CITY – The Hawkeyes made easy work of Northern Illinois in their final non-conference game, beating the Huskies 98-75.

Freshman Luka Garza led the way with 25 points, Tyler Cook chipped in 17.

Iowa improves to 9-6 overall, and now resumes Big Ten play for good on Tuesday against Michigan.