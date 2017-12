Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- There's still time to do a little more good before 2017 comes to an end.

Johnston mayor Paula Dierenfeld is getting ready for her annual Run for Food. For every bag of food and personal items or $10 donated to the Johnston Partnership Food Pantry through Saturday, Dierenfeld will run one mile.

Earlier this year, she ran 316 miles from donations taken last year.