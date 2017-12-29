× Joseph Finn’s Trial Postponed Until April

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man’s trial for a slew of charges in the death of his adoptive daughter has been postponed.

Joseph Finn is charged with kidnapping, child endangerment, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent in the death of Natalie Finn.

Court records show Finn’s lawyer was diagnosed with prostate cancer late last month. The trial was set to begin January 7th, and on Friday a judge rescheduled it for April 30th.

Finn’s lawyers are also looking to have the trial moved out of Polk County.