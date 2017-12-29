State Patrol Warning Iowans to Drive Safely on Wintry Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Concerns over road conditions has the Iowa State Patrol warning drivers to use additional caution while driving.

With snow and ice making roads dangerous, Iowans should avoid driving if possible. However, if you do go out, make sure to have a safety kit and blankets for emergencies.

The state patrol reports more than 100 crashes were covered by troopers on Thursday. Between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m., they responded to 277 calls for service across Iowa.

Drivers should allow extra time to get to their destinations and make sure to slow down for any emergency vehicles.